Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
4357 Ocean Dr
Corpus Christi, TX 78412
(361) 992-9411
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Leigh Blum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leigh W. Blum


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leigh W. Blum Obituary
July 13, 1946 - August 6, 2019
Leigh W. Blum, age 73, passed away on August 6, 2019. She was born on July 13, 1946 to Thomas Walton and Mary Talliaferro Wallace in San Antonio, Texas.

Leigh married her husband, Charles O. Blum, on August 14, 1969. She was a Debutant in Corpus Christi in 1965 and in New York International in 1966. She participated in Las Donas De La Corte as a Duchess, was a Duchess in the San Antonio Fiesta and a member of the San Antonio Conservation Society.

Leigh is preceded in death by her parents and son: Charles W. Blum. Left to cherish her memories are her husband: Charles O. Blum, dearest daughter-in-law: Samantha Blum Stark (Bubba); sister-in-law and brother-in-law: Barbara Qualls (Ron) and cherished friend: Faris Alexander Kirkland (Carol).

A Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Seaside Reid Chapel. A Rosary will be recited 7:00 p.m. that same evening. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Entombment will be held at Sunset Memorial Park, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218.
To share words of comfort with the family please visit: www.seasidefuneral.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leigh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seaside Memorial Park & Funeral Home
Download Now