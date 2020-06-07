LELAND WAYNE SOUTHARD
1941 - 2020
Leland Wayne Southard, age 79, passed away on June 2, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. Leland was born in Salem, AR to Wayne and Leola Southard. He studied Agriculture and Economics, graduating from Arkansas State College with a B.A. in 1963. Additionally, he received an M.S. degree from Louisiana State University. He began working with the Federal Government in Louisiana and then transferred to the Washington DC office. He worked for the USDA in the Economic Research Service (ERS) for over 40 years and retired in 2007. A family man and man of faith, Leland cherished time spent with his family, especially his grandkids. He also enjoyed spending time at their cottage on Lake Erie in Conneaut, OH. Leland and his wife moved from Alexandria, VA to San Antonio, in 2015. He was proceeded in death by his parents and is survived by wife of 44 years, Judith H. Southard; daughter Katharine Fraser (Sam); sister Carolyn McQuien (Paul); grandchildren Garrett Jefferson Fraser, Ava Leigh Fraser, and Isabella Katharine Fraser due to arrive in August. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to the Leland Southard Memorial Fund at Arkansas State University. Memorials may also be made using this link: https://www.astate.edu/a/advancement/give-now/index.dot. Please note the Leland Southard Memorial Fund name in the "I would like to give to" portion.

Published in Express-News on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 6, 2020
We will always remember Leland's gentle goodness. With our deepest sympathy and love, Mattilyn and Sam
Sam & Mattilyn Fraser
