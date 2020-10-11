1/
LEMOYNE ROSE MENGER
Lemoyne Rose Menger, age 72, passed away peacefully Sunday, October 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert G. Menger and Ruth L.Flaherty, and sister, Barbara A. Menger. She was a lifetime resident of San Antonio graduating from Incarnate Word High School and the University of the Incarnate Word. She is survived by her sister, Ruth O'Higgins, nieces, a nephew and their families. Due to restrictions on public gatherings there will be no celebrations of her life at this time.

You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
