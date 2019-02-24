|
|
JANUARY 3, 1931 - FEBRUARY 18, 2019
A wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and devout catholic she was much loved and will be greatly missed by her family and all who were blessed to have known her. She is preceded in death by husband Eliseo Garza, son David Garza and grandchildren Julian E Gonzales III and Jacqueline Monita-Ibarra. She is survived by children; Ginny (Benny) Garcia, Julian (Georgina) Gonzales, Margie Arredondo (Pete Ramos, Jr)., Rita (Gilbert) Villarreal, Eliseo Garza, Jr., Becky (Marcelino) Segura, Sandra Whitely and Patty (Gaylord) Malone. 22 surviving grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 25 from 5pm-8pm with a rosary at 7pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North, 3401 Cherry Ridge Dr.
Mass of the Resurrection will be on Tuesday, February 26 at 10am at St. Luke's Catholic Church 4603 Manitou Dr. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 24, 2019