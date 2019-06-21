|
December 4, 1929 - June 17, 2019
Lena Marie (Poerner) Young went to be with our Lord on June 17, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on a family farm in Devine, Texas to Emmanuel Poerner and Clara Theis Poerner.
She graduated from Devine High School in 1948 as Salutatorian. She then went to work at Frost National Bank and retired after 31 years of service. She belonged to the Greater Century Club at Frost Bank as well as a longtime member of the F.C.E club of both Natalia and Devine, Texas. She was a longtime member of St. Cecilia's Catholic Church and belonged to the altar society for many years. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband Fred E. (Sonny) Young, parents, brothers, and sisters. She is survived by her sister Alma Boenig, numerous special nieces, nephews, great niece and nephew, great great nieces and nephews, cousins and a host of dear friends. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 5:00 - 9:00 p.m. with the Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. A Holy mass of resurrection will be celebrated on June 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church with interment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Devine, Texas.
Published in Express-News on June 21, 2019