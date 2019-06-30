|
July 26, 1934 - June 19, 2019
Lenora Mahan, long time resident of Canyon Lake, TX surrounded by her family, passed away on June 19, 2019. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Arthur H Mahan Sr; Sons: Robert A Mahan (Debbie) of Kathleen, GA; Nelson W Mahan of Canyon Lake, TX; Daughter: Elizabeth (Beth) Gomez (Frank) of Arlington, TX. Three grandsons: Matthew Gomez of Fort Worth, TX; Jason Gomez of Astoria, NY and Brandon Mahan. Two granddaughters: Kimberly Mahan Olson (Carl) of Columbus, GA and Valerie Mahan of Kathleen, GA. Three brothers: Walter Buchhorn (Shirley) of Rockport, TX; Garland Ray Buchhorn (Gloria) of Victoria, TX and Donald Buchhorn (Candace) of Wilmington, NC as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and other family members and friends.
Lenora was preceded in death by her parents Arnold and Alien Buchhorn of Nordheim, TX and brothers Vernon and Lloyd Buchhorn.
A memorial service to celebrate Lenora's life is planned for July 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Lutheran Church at Canyon Lake, TX. The family requests memorials be made to the or .
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019