Lenora Peace Brown passed away July 18, 2020 at her son and daughter-in-law's home with her family and caretakers surrounding. She was 86 years old, born August 26, 1933 in Paris, Texas to Dalton and Aline Peace. Lenora graduated from the University of Texas and shortly afterwards married Walter F. Brown, her husband of 59 years, who passed away on the same day, July 18, six years earlier. A philanthropist, Patron of the Arts and volunteer leader of many local non-profit organizations, including as founding chairman of the San Antonio Museum of Art. Her legacy and generosity will endure long into the future in her adopted home of San Antonio. She is survived by a son, Walter F. Brown Jr. and lovely wife, Katherine; three grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, and "Tres"; a daughter, Janet L. Brown and Patrick C. Mitchell of Montana: and a brother, Billy Peace of Waco, Texas. The family would very much like to thank all the caretakers that helped especially, Karen, Alejandra, Isela and Rose. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests prayers for all victims of covid-19 and those suffering its effects.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

Arrangements with