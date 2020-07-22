1/1
LENORA PEACE BROWN
1933 - 2020
Lenora Peace Brown passed away July 18, 2020 at her son and daughter-in-law's home with her family and caretakers surrounding. She was 86 years old, born August 26, 1933 in Paris, Texas to Dalton and Aline Peace. Lenora graduated from the University of Texas and shortly afterwards married Walter F. Brown, her husband of 59 years, who passed away on the same day, July 18, six years earlier. A philanthropist, Patron of the Arts and volunteer leader of many local non-profit organizations, including as founding chairman of the San Antonio Museum of Art. Her legacy and generosity will endure long into the future in her adopted home of San Antonio. She is survived by a son, Walter F. Brown Jr. and lovely wife, Katherine; three grandchildren, Rachel, Rebecca, and "Tres"; a daughter, Janet L. Brown and Patrick C. Mitchell of Montana: and a brother, Billy Peace of Waco, Texas. The family would very much like to thank all the caretakers that helped especially, Karen, Alejandra, Isela and Rose. A private family graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family requests prayers for all victims of covid-19 and those suffering its effects.

Published in Express-News on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Rest in peace Mrs. Brown,
Thank you for everything, you will never ever be forgotten. You will always live on.
Sincerely, -Omar Garza @SAMA
OMAR GARZA
July 22, 2020
Sending our condolences to The Brown Family, Walt, Katherine, Janet, Rachel, Rebecca, and Tres.

From us,
Forrest, Ginger, Forrest Jr, Virginia, Michael, and Grace
Forrest Brown
Family
July 22, 2020
Walter, Katherine & Janet,
My most sincere condolences to your family. Mrs. Brown was always very good to our family. I'm very sorry for your loss. Melinda Montemayor Cullen and Family
Melinda Cullen
Family Friend
July 22, 2020
I was so sorry to learn of the death of Lenora. She was a great lady and i was fortunate to have served on the San Antonio museum Board with her and Walter, and later with Janet. They were so generous with their gifts to make the museum better. i was honored when a Kende Wiley painting was given to the museum in my honor. Our hearts and prayers are with you during this time
Harriet Kelley
Friend
July 22, 2020
Walt, Katherine & Janet, sad to hear the news of Lenora's passing. I remember her strong passion for living life to the fullest and giving back to the community. My prayers are with you and the extended family, during these troubled times.
Barry Wulfe
Friend
July 22, 2020
Dear Walter,Katherine, and Janet,
Thinking of y'all, and your Mom; and her larger than life personality! Lots of memories growing up..
Take good care,
Harry and Eleanor
Harry Halff
