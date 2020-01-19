|
Lenore Ann Miranda, age 60, to family and friends known as Tinky, passed away on January 5, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas with family at her side.
Tinky was born to Walter and Eleanore O'Donnell in Bay Shore, New York and grew up in Brentwood, New York on Long Island. After attending Brentwood High School, Tinky moved to San Antonio, Texas where she attended college and began working in the IT industry where she met her devoted husband John.
Tinky was a witty and dedicated wife, mother and grandmother; being the steady guiding star for her husband, consistently keeping her 2 rambunctious sons out of trouble and showing her growing grandchildren the right way to live. Her good nature, friendly smile, New York accent and nature, witty humor and amazing intellect are a few attributes so many were drawn to know and love about this wonderful person. She is missed.
Throughout her life, Tinky was an avid and dedicated volunteer across a variety of pursuits; including being a certified American Sign Language Interpreter, a member of the San Antonio Herb Society and holding a Master Naturalist Certification.
Tinky's passion for nature was on display through her works with the San Antonio Botanical Garden (SABG) where she gave her time and leadership to the San Antonio Herb society. For many years, Tinky led a team of volunteers in the management and care of the SABG's Herb garden where she formed endearing and life long friendships.
As a Texas Master Naturalist, Tinky trained with Texas Parks & Wildlife and Texas A&M AgriLife Extension as a certified volunteer. She was drawn to the natural world around her and eager to share her knowledge and experiences with others. She served her local community by participating in educational activities about the preservation, restoration, and conservation of nature.
Tinky maintained a steady connection to her New Yorker background through many reunions and gatherings of friends in New York and Daytona, Fl. She enjoyed a common bond through riding her Harley DynaGlide motorcycle.
Tinky enjoyed spending time with her family, friends and adorable grandchildren; which she committed many hours traveling to Washington State to attend to her spoiling duties. She loved going on walks, bicycling, crocheting / knitting, practicing yoga at the San Antonio Yoga Center, was an avid reader and hiker to mention a few. Her final year was busy with hikes in Arizona (Grand Canyon), Hawaii, Washington and Yosemite before courageously battling lung cancer in her final 4 months.
Tinky is missed by her husband, John Miranda, son Christen Miranda and wife Lisa, son Walter Miranda, mother Eleanore O'Donnell, brother Walter O'Donnell and wife Michelle, sisters Lorraine O'Donnell, Loretta O'Donnell and husband John Honeyager, and Laura O'Donnell, grandchildren Addyson, Kieran and Aurora Miranda, nephews Thomas Cavin, Christopher Cavin, Bernadette Mendoza, Kari Ann Gaston and other family and friends.
Tinky is preceded in death by her father Walter O'Donnell, sister Leslie Lawson, brother Gary O'Donnell and nephew William Lawson.
In lieu of flowers, friends may make memorial contributions to the San Antonio Botanical Garden (www.sabot.org) or the Texas Master Naturalist Endowment (masternaturalistendowment.org).