Funeraria Del Angel Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Road
San Antonio, TX 78237
(210) 434-0595
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Rd.
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
6:00 PM
Trevino Funeral Home
226 Cupples Rd.,
Service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Vincent De Paul
Leo A. Martinez Jr.


1936 - 2020
Leo A. Martinez Jr. Obituary

Leo A. Martinez Jr., U.S. Air Force Veteran, born on January 17, 1936, went to be with our Lord on March 17, 2020, at the age of 84. He is preceded in death by his beloved parents, Leo Martinez Jr. and Angelina Garza Martinez, and brother, Daniel James Martinez. Leo is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Fidelia Perez Martinez; Children—Evelyn Martinez, David and wife Cecilia Martinez, Linda de la Fuente, Leo A. and wife Doris Martinez IV, Dalia and husband Raul Rodriguez, and 11 adoring grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Leo graduated from Burbank HS, attended St Mary's University, enlisted in the Air Force, then worked for Kelly AFB for 35 yrs. After retiring in 1991, he worked for ATTI for 10 yrs.

The visitation on Wednesday, March 25, at Trevino Funeral Home at 226 Cupples Rd., SAT, from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. The rosary at 6:00 pm. Eulogy at 7:00 pm.

The procession departs at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 26, to St. Vincent De Paul at 10:00 a.m. The interment will follow at San Fernando Cemetery II. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr's Mark Kipnes, Robert Schnitzler, and VITAS for exceptional compassionate healthcare. The visitation will be limited due to the Declaration set by the city, county, and state officials.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2020
