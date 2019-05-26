Home

Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Leo Borrego


Leo Borrego Obituary
July 18, 1962 - May 14, 2019
Leo Borrego passed away Tuesday, May 14, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born on July 18, 1962, in San Antonio, Texas, to mother, Julia Saucedo and father, Leonardo Borrado Borrego. He is survived by his daughter, Destiny Borrego; son, Leo Borrego; sisters, Maria "Cora" Alvarez and Enedina Borrego; as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. He went on to graduate from Lanier High School in 1980. He spent most of his professional years with The Marek Bros. Construction Company and The Holiday Inn - Riverwalk as a dedicated, hard worker. Leo was notorious for his good spirit and infectious laugh. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching his favorite sports teams and listening to his favorite musicians while spending time with family and friends. Leo will be lovingly remembered and will forever hold a special place in the hearts of many.
Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m., with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. A funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, for a 10 a.m. Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Interment will follow at San Fernando II Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 26, 2019
