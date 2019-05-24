|
April 13, 1926 - May 20, 2019
Leo Christopher Ehlinger, of San Antonio, passed away on May 20, 2019, at the age of 93 years. Leo was born April 13, 1926, in Devine, Texas. He was one of eight children of Paul Joseph Ehlinger and Hilda Theresa Kempf Ehlinger.
After 8th grade, Leo attended St. John's Seminary in San Antonio for seven years. After leaving the seminary, he worked and attended St. Mary's University part-time.
Leo married Vi Wagenschein of Yorktown, Texas, in 1951. They were blessed with four children and had shared sixty-seven years of marriage when Vi passed on July 24, 2018.
He worked many years for various companies in the wholesale garment industry - both in manufacturing and sales. In 1975, he started his own wholesale clothing business that continued until his retirement in 1999. Even after retirement, he continued to sell men's clothing and accessories at a large flea market until a few years ago. He also loved volunteering at the Society of St. Vincent de Paul and was very active at St. Luke Catholic Church.
In his final days, he took comfort in knowing he would be reunited with his wife.
Survivors include his children, Connie Schulz (Yogi) of Calgary, Gayle White (the late Rick White) of San Antonio, Marci DeMino (Doug) of Castroville and Jeff Ehlinger (Kim) of Houston; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; twin sister, Leonora Franger (the late Marvin Franger); sisters-in-law, Erna Mueller (the late Garland Mueller) and Mary Alice Wagenschein (the late Paul Wagenschein); brother-in-law, Victor Wagens- chein (Judy) ; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Leo was also preceded in death by brothers Rev. Paul Ehlinger, Rev. Harold Ehlinger, Gerard Ehlinger (Pauline) and Clarence Ehlinger (Florence); sisters Marie Schweitzer (Sam) and Dorothy McDonald (Bill); in-laws Norman Wagenschein (Minnie), Clara Mae Binz (Roy) and Frieda Buelter (Leroy).
Visitation will be held at St. Luke Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78228, on Sunday, May 26, 2019, starting at 6:00 p.m., with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be Monday, May 27, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Luke Catholic Church. A graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019, at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian, 11624 Culebra Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78253.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Leo's memory to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, 4603 Manitou Dr., San Antonio, Texas 78228. Checks should be made payable to St. Luke SVDP.
The Ehlinger family is grateful to the health care pro- fessionals at St. Luke's Baptist Hospital, Blues Skies of Texas West and BST Hospice for their dedication to Leo's care.
Arrangements by Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. Visit www.tondre-guinn.com
Published in Express-News on May 24, 2019