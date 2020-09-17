Leo Edward Jauregui passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on August 25, 2020.

He was 91 years old. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Sue Brown, his parents Leo Bardo Jauregui and Catherine (Caty) Perales Luna, and his older sister Gloria.

He is survived by his children Gloria Jauregui-Lieber (Bill), Carmel Jauregui (Julie McCoy), Christine Jauregui (Ronnie Roth), Patrick Jauregui (Kate), and Roseann Jauregui. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous relatives in Mexico.

A life-long San Antonio resident, Leo was born at home in1929. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid reader, gardener, dancer and a lover of dogs. A sports enthusiast, he was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. Leo graduated from St. Mary's University with a degree in Business. Beginning as a Letter Carrier and later moving into management, he enjoyed a 40-year career with the United States Postal Service. Leo was active in numerous organizations with St. Dominic and St. Luke Catholic Churches, including the Stephen Ministry.

We would like to thank the staff at the Village at Incarnate Word who lovingly cared for him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The American Cancer Society, The American Diabetes Association or The American Heart Association.

Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228. Service is for invited guests only. All others may view via live stream: https://www.facebook.com/STLUKESANANTOINO/videos/316785382942040/