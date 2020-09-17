1/1
LEO EDWARD JAUREGUI
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leo Edward Jauregui passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus on August 25, 2020.

He was 91 years old. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Sue Brown, his parents Leo Bardo Jauregui and Catherine (Caty) Perales Luna, and his older sister Gloria.

He is survived by his children Gloria Jauregui-Lieber (Bill), Carmel Jauregui (Julie McCoy), Christine Jauregui (Ronnie Roth), Patrick Jauregui (Kate), and Roseann Jauregui. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and numerous relatives in Mexico.

A life-long San Antonio resident, Leo was born at home in1929. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was an avid reader, gardener, dancer and a lover of dogs. A sports enthusiast, he was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys and the San Antonio Spurs. Leo graduated from St. Mary's University with a degree in Business. Beginning as a Letter Carrier and later moving into management, he enjoyed a 40-year career with the United States Postal Service. Leo was active in numerous organizations with St. Dominic and St. Luke Catholic Churches, including the Stephen Ministry.

We would like to thank the staff at the Village at Incarnate Word who lovingly cared for him. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his honor to The American Cancer Society, The American Diabetes Association or The American Heart Association.

Funeral Mass to be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Luke's Catholic Church, 4603 Manitou Dr., San Antonio, TX 78228. Service is for invited guests only. All others may view via live stream: https://www.facebook.com/STLUKESANANTOINO/videos/316785382942040/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels
14315 Judson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78233
(210) 653-3930
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Puente & Sons Funeral Chapels

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 16, 2020
I worked for Dottie, Leo's wife, and had the pleasure of meeting him a few times. I heard so many wonderful things about him, especially his daily visits to his Mom's grave. May he RIP as he is now reunited with the Lord and his loved ones.
CHERYL K PALMER
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved