Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leo Marshall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leo Edward Marshall


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leo Edward Marshall Obituary
June 2, 1950 - August 14, 2019
Leo Edward Marshall was called home by the Lord on August 14, 2019, at the age of 69. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on June 2, 1950. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Gallo Marshall and Guadalupe Ramirez Marshall. He will be missed by his beloved wife of 50 years Dolores D. Marshall, sons; Craig A. Marshall (Susan) & Gary M. Marshall (Jessica);6 grandchildren; siblings, Henry, Gene, Janet & Margie Marshall and Kathy Kettle; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

He was a USMC veteran and served in Vietnam. After earning his bachelor's degree from Southwest Texas State University, Leo worked at Randolph Air Force Base, and retired from Lackland AFB. He had a great sense of humor, with his favorite phrase being "Write it down, do one thing at a time."

Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, with a Rosary, Prayer Service and comedy style Roasting at 7 p.m. Family & Friends will meet at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, for a Graveside Service.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leo's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now