June 2, 1950 - August 14, 2019
Leo Edward Marshall was called home by the Lord on August 14, 2019, at the age of 69. He was born in San Antonio, Texas, on June 2, 1950. He is preceded in death by his parents, Leo Gallo Marshall and Guadalupe Ramirez Marshall. He will be missed by his beloved wife of 50 years Dolores D. Marshall, sons; Craig A. Marshall (Susan) & Gary M. Marshall (Jessica);6 grandchildren; siblings, Henry, Gene, Janet & Margie Marshall and Kathy Kettle; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was a USMC veteran and served in Vietnam. After earning his bachelor's degree from Southwest Texas State University, Leo worked at Randolph Air Force Base, and retired from Lackland AFB. He had a great sense of humor, with his favorite phrase being "Write it down, do one thing at a time."
Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019, with a Rosary, Prayer Service and comedy style Roasting at 7 p.m. Family & Friends will meet at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach Rd, San Antonio, TX 78209 at 3 p.m. on Friday, August 23, 2019, for a Graveside Service.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 21, 2019