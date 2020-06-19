Leo W. Kitchen
1933 - 2020
Leo W. Kitchen went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. He was born in San Antonio to Marietta and Rafe Kitchen on December 27, 1933. His pride was in his position as elder of his church and his employment at Pearl Brewery for over 43 years. He leaves behind his loving spouse, Dorothy, son Guy Kitchen (Sheri) and daughter Cindy Henk (Rusty), grandchildren Shanna Dreibroldt, Malcolm Kitchen, Brandi Brooks, Dustin Kitchen and Beau Kitchen. Also, the pleasure of twelve great grandchildren. Join us in a celebration of life on June 27, 2020 at 10:00am at The Fellowship of San Antonio, 23755 Canyon Golf Rd., San Antonio, Texas 78258.




Published in Express-News on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
The Fellowship of San Antonio
