July 15, 2019
Leon Hajduk of San Antonio went to heaven on Monday, July 15 at the age of 78.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, and daughters Laura & Jana, grandchildren Russell Jacob Murie III, Ashleigh Rose Star Murie, Danielle Nicole Murie, all of San Antonio. Leon is also survived by his brother Walter Hajduk and sister Ann Jones.
He was in car sales for over 34 years and after retiring went to work for World Car Nissan as a driver. He loved his job and the people he drove.
He was a faithful member of Rolling Oaks Baptist. Funeral services will be held at the church onTuesday, July 23 at 1 p.m.
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019