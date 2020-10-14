Leon Maxwell Noel born May 20, 1933, passed away on October 3, 2020, at age 87. Leon was a proud US Marine Corps veteran serving in the Korean War.

He earned his bachelor's and master's degree in Civil Engineering from UT Austin. Leon had a career at the Federal Highway Administration and retired in 1986 as the Chief of Pavement Design.

He was preceded in death by his parents James Simpson Noel and Georgie Pearl (Maxwell) Noel; brother James Sheridan Noel; and brother-in-law, Troy Ray, Sr.

He is survived by his sister Mattie Belle Ray; daughter Tami Chrans (Steve); son Mike Noel (Mary); grandchildren Christine Noel Flores (Delfino), Matthew Chrans (Thy), Megan Cochrum (Jared), Caitlin Chrans (fiancé – Zach Basich), and James Leon Noel; great grandchildren Danny, Emily, Nicolas, and Noah; and his former spouse and friend, Mary Meyer. Visitation at Hillcrest Funeral Home will be held October 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8 PM.

Family and friends will meet on October 19, 2020 at 10:15 AM at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Please view and sign our guest book at www.hillcrestfuneral.net

Donations may be made to Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation or the Salvation Army.

Arrangements with