Finch Funeral Chapel - La Vernia
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
(830)779-1090
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
St. Hedwig, TX
Rosary
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
7:00 PM
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
St. Hedwig, TX
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church
St. Hedwig, TX
Leon Maverick "Leo" Padalecki


1937 - 2019
Leon Maverick "Leo" Padalecki Obituary

Leon (Leo) Padalecki of St. Hedwig, Texas passed away on October 21, 2019 at the age of 82. He provided these words before his passing. He was born in St. Hedwig on July 18, 1937 to Leon Padalecki and Agnes Skrzycki whom have preceded him in death as well as his granddaughter, Sara Michelle Strey; sisters, Julie Ramzinski and husband Pete, Dorothy Check, and Virginia Stephenson and husband Robert; brothers-in-law, John Richter and Joe Cicherski. He attended East Central High School, worked many different jobs and due to the Military Draft, he enlisted with the United State Marine Corps. He proudly served in the Far East with the 3rd Marines and the US Navy 7th Fleet. After coming back to the United States, he was stationed at Camp Pendleton, California in the Military Police and became a liaison with the Oceanside Police Department and the California Highway Patrol. Leon valued his tenure in the US Marine Corps, and it had a deep impression on him. He finished his education and attended Criminal Law School in Los Angeles, California. After proudly serving his country, he came back to his hometown where he met his wife-to-be at Lubianski Dance Hall. After settling down in St. Hedwig, he became very involved in the community serving on many boards of directors and committees such as St. Hedwig CYO, St. Hedwig Fire Department, and American Legion Post 539. The one he really cherished was the East Central Water Board in which he worked very hard to get a good water system to the St. Hedwig and New Berlin area. He worked for City Public Service in San Antonio and retired after 35 years as a Supervisor. He was very active in the American Legion Post 539, he loved his family, was a very good person, and loved farming and ranching. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Peggy (Schraub) Padalecki; children, Dwayne Padalecki (Lynette), David Padalecki (Roxane), and Donna Solarczyk (David); grandchildren, Brandon Strey (Catherine), Tyler Padalecki (Ashley), Kyle Padalecki (Michaela), Alexa Padalecki and Colin Padalecki; great-grandchildren, Brandon Thomas and Mary Georgeanne Strey; siblings, Hubert Padalecki (Cecilia), Cecilia Richter and Rose Cicherski; brother-in-law, Victor Check; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, October 24, 2019, 5:00pm-8:00pm at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church in St. Hedwig; the Rosary Vigil to be prayed at 7:00pm.

CELEBRATION OF MASS

Friday, October 25, 2019

10:00am

Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church

St. Hedwig, Texas

Interment will follow at Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Cemetery. Father Bill Zadora will be officiant of the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Legion Post 539, P.O. Box 6, St. Hedwig, Texas 78152.

You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 24, 2019
