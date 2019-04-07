|
November 28, 1924 - March 28, 2019
Leon Walter Luksa entered into eternal rest on March 28, 2019. He was born to Walter William Luksa and Lydia Hijl November 28, 1924 in Temple, Texas. After serving in the Army for 4 years, he proceeded to build homes for 30 years. Leon opened up and ran San-Tex Door Company for 10 years. He retired to fixing and remodeling a bay house in Rockport, Texas. Rockport was where he could pursue his favorite pastime, fishing every day and eating at Whataburger. He is survived by his wife Bernice, son Allen, daughter-in law Kim, and his trusted black pug, Reggie.
Visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 8:00pm with a prayer service at 7:00pm on Monday April 15th at the Sunset North Funeral Home. Funeral procession will depart from Sunset North Funeral Home at 10:45am for an 11:30am Burial Service on Tuesday April 16th at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. For online tributes and shared memories please visit www.SunsetNorthFuneral
Home.com
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Animal Defense League of Texas located at 11300 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, TX 78217.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019