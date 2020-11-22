Leonard Doyle (LD) Fenner was born on June 25, 1929 in Holiday, TX. He was the third son born to Jesse Leonard and Louiza Ellen Smith Fenner. Graduating from Nocona High School 1946 as salutatorian, he then worked in the bakery while attending Texas Tech University. After graduating with a degree in business in 1950, he enlisted in the U. S. Air Force. He served at Sheppard AFB, Lackland AFB, Amarillo AFB, Joint Base Charleston, Des Moines, IA, Korea, and Japan before retiring as a Lt. Col. in 1973. Following his military retirement, LD worked in several civilian jobs as well as being self-employed. After the death of his first wife, Sarah, he moved to San Antonio, TX and married his high school classmate Dorothy Duggan Hudgins. LD and Dot were members of the SonShine singing group where they enjoyed traveling and performing at nursing homes and other care facilities. They were members of the First United Methodist Church of Boerne. One of LD's greatest pleasures was feeding "his" deer at their Boerne residence. Proceeded in death by his parents, first wife, and siblings Walter, Kenneth, Bennie, and Norma. LD is survived by his wife, Dorothy. Children, Mac, Fenner and Elsie Richardson. Step-children, Tom Hudgins (Catherine), Joe Hudgins (Marcia), and Cindy Zook (Craig). Several Grandchildren, Great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He is also survived by brother, Don (Virginia) Fenner and sister, Lavene Taylor.

He chose and made arrangements for his cremation with his ashes to be kept at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, TX. The family would like to thank LD's caregivers for their companionate devotion.

Due to the current health concerns, the burial service will be for immediate family only.

The family request donations to be made to a charity of your choice.

