SSG LEONARD JOHNSON
1931 - 2020
SSG Leonard Johnson went to be with the Lord Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at the age of 89 years. He was born on January 14, 1931 in Mathews, Alabama to the late Gussie and Frank Johnson. At a young age Leonard joined the military serving our country in the US Army for 24 years. Leonard was a veteran of the Korean War and was awarded the Purple Heart. Shortly after his military retirement he was employed with the US Postal Service and then retired after

24 years. Leonard accepted the Lord, was baptized and a dedicated member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church for many years. Leonard's enjoyment in life was spending time and helping raise his grandchildren, he always made sure his family was loved and taken care of. Family and friends would characterize Leonard as sometimes opinionated with his unique powerful voice, but he always had a kind and loving heart.. Everyone who knew him loved him and will surely miss him.

Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Booker T. Johnson, Alonzo Johnson, Enoch Perry, and Nehemiah Johnson; sisters: Alzena Kinney, Willie Ann Tisdale, and Amanda Butler.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory, daughter Danielle Johnson of San Antonio, TX (from his second wife Lenora), granddaughter Corpsman Brianna Monique Matthews (Clarence) of San Antonio, TX , grandson Brian Michael Johnson of San Antonio, TX; brother Thomas Johnson (Elizabeth) of Sierra Vista, AZ, sisters Nell Watson of Sacramento, CA , Luella Wilson of San Antonio, TX and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 13, 2020 at 10:00am with Funeral Service at 11:00am at Meadowlawn Funeral Chapel. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors.

To leave a note for the

family visit Meadowlawn.net & select obituaries.




Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 AM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
NOV
13
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
NOV
13
Interment
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
MeadowLawn Funeral Home, Crematory and Cemetery
5611 E. Houston
San Antonio, TX 78220
(210) 661-3991
