Leonard Morris Hampson, age 91, passed away November 12, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Lisbon, OH on August 31, 1929. Leonard was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed. He was preceded in death by his mother, Louise Hampson and father, Robert Hampson. Leonard is survived by his wife, Marjorie Hampson; son, Robert Hampson; daughter, Sandra Medlock; and three grandchildren.

Leonard held three graduate degrees, including Masters in Science, and Business Administration. He spent a long career as a metallurgical engineer for world-wide companies, retiring at 65 and running his own consulting business an additional 20 years. He was awarded a Texas Professional Engineer (PE) certificate and was a Designated Engineering Representative (DER) for the Federal Aviation Agency.

Leonard spent ten years in the Army Reserves. In addition to speaking at professional conferences, he was active in civic groups, a mentor to young engineers, developed patents, and assisted advisory committees and joint ventures.

A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, November 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Windcrest Fire Department/EMS.