Major Leonard Raymond Scotty Ret.
It is with great sadness that the family of Major (Ret.) Leonard Raymond Scotty announces his passing. On Wednesday, the Second of September 2020, Leonard of San Antonio, Texas passed away at the age of 90. Leonard was devoted husband and father and a man of integrity. Leonard will be lovingly remembered by his children Michael, Stephen, Angela and his son in law Roland Perez. He was also the grandfather of Michael Scotty Jr. and Christopher Scotty.

Being born on 26 June 1930 in Houston, he earned a commission in the United States Air Force in 1952 and served 20 years. He survived a B-52 crash, and separately served in Vietnam where he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross. Leonard married Karla Elaine Hensel in 1963 and remained married to her until her passing in 2015. Following his retirement from the Air Force in 1972, he moved with his family to San Antonio where he worked for the Santa Rosa Hospital followed by a 12-year career working for the University of Texas Institute of Texan Cultures. Leonard continued to live in San Antonio until his passing.

Leonard was very active in the Alanon program for more than 30 years. His 12-step work helped many people to cope with the problem of alcoholism.

Leonard was a faithful member of the Catholic Church his entire life.

Services for will be held at Alamo City Church at 6500 IH 35 N, San Antonio, TX 78216. Visitation will be September 15th at 5 PM followed by a Rosary at 7 PM. Funeral Mass will be held on September 16th at 11 AM with visitation starting at 10 AM. We'd love to see you there to remember this honorable man and celebrate his life. Burial will be at FT. Sam Houston, Shelter 1 at 1 PM and is reserved for family members and close friends.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local Alanon or AA chapter.

Masks will be required, and we will be practicing social distancing measures.




Published in Express-News on Sep. 9, 2020.
