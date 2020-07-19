1/1
LEONARDO GOMEZ
1972 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LEONARDO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Leonardo Gomez entered into eternal rest on July 11, 2020 at the young age of 48 years old.

He was born on April 11, 1972 in El Blanco, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He was the 10th of 14 kids and always looked out for all his siblings.

He was an extrovert by heart always starting a conversation with anyone. As he grew older, he got into the habit of retelling the same stories; the day him and his brother fell from the motorcycle after being stopped by the devil (which was a black Doberman), how he never got to try the mouthwatering Cabrito from his mother-in-law due to the birth of his child, and how in his childhood, his aunt's store had to close due to her support by giving them free food and snacks always ending the story in laughter saying, "nos la comimos hijo." He loved food, specially meat, rice, and tortillas.

He was a hard worker, a devoted family man and always tried his best. He will be deeply missed by his wife, kids, siblings, nieces, nephews, coworkers, and people he has met during his time.

Condolences can be shared in www.Funerariadelangelroyakers.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
2102267201
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved