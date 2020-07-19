Leonardo Gomez entered into eternal rest on July 11, 2020 at the young age of 48 years old.

He was born on April 11, 1972 in El Blanco, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. He was the 10th of 14 kids and always looked out for all his siblings.

He was an extrovert by heart always starting a conversation with anyone. As he grew older, he got into the habit of retelling the same stories; the day him and his brother fell from the motorcycle after being stopped by the devil (which was a black Doberman), how he never got to try the mouthwatering Cabrito from his mother-in-law due to the birth of his child, and how in his childhood, his aunt's store had to close due to her support by giving them free food and snacks always ending the story in laughter saying, "nos la comimos hijo." He loved food, specially meat, rice, and tortillas.

He was a hard worker, a devoted family man and always tried his best. He will be deeply missed by his wife, kids, siblings, nieces, nephews, coworkers, and people he has met during his time.

