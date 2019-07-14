|
September 13, 1948 - July 7, 2019
LEONARDO (LEO) HERNANDEZ JR., (71) passed away on July 7, 2019 to be with our beloved Lord: husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, and friend to many. Born on September 13, 1948 in San Antonio. TX. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Elva, his 2 sons; Leonard, (Barbara), Charles, (Margaret); grandsons, Kingsley and Anderson; brothers Roger (Josie) and Richard (Cindi) and their families.
He graduated from John F Kennedy High School in 1967 and received his Bachelor's Degree from Southwest Texas State University in 1976. Leonardo proudly served his country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He subsequently worked as a federal civil servant at Brooks AFB, Fort Sam Houston, and Wilford Hall Medical Center at Lackland AFB, totaling 38 years of distinguished federal service. He was also employed by Region XX Education Service Center as an adult education teacher, ultimately being promoted to supervisor of the Edgewood ISD Adult Education Program for Region XX for 12 years. Leo also coached Little League for over 20 years, beginning with his days in Abilene, TX.
Leo was a devoted family man, enjoying his son's sports activities- especially football at Holy Cross High School. He was an avid fisherman-often traveling to the Gulf Coast with his sons, but nothing gave him more joy than spending time with his grandsons.
Leonardo was a lucky man; some would say charmed. He won a new Harley Davidson motorcycle in 2006 in Coushatta, Louisiana via a slot machine. In more recent years he came to reconnect with his fellow Vietnam veterans from Edgewood ISD, often participating in their various charitable activities benefiting the district's children. Leo worked hard all his life and doted on his family. He touched many lives and hearts. Everyone he ever met will always remember his sense of humor and caring nature.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Gloria and Leonardo Hernandez.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 from 4:00 - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Procession will depart from the funeral home on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 11:00 AM for an 11:30 AM Mass at San Martin De Porres Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to (stjude.org).
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019