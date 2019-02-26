|
|
June 4, 1935 - February 21, 2019
Leonel T. Lopez (Leo), devout Catholic and servant passed peacefully into glory surrounded by loved ones at the age of 83 on Thursday, February 21, 2019. Leo was born on June 4, 1935 in Del Rio, Texas to Toribio and Clotilde Lopez.
Rosary will be Thursday, February 28, 2019 at 7p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mission San Jose Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be on Monday, March 11, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at shelter 3. In lieu of flowers, please make donation in Leo's memory to Mission San Jose Catholic Church
Published in Express-News on Feb. 26, 2019