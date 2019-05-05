|
November 2, 1928 - April 21, 2019
Mrs. Leonor A. Gomez, born November 2, 1928 in San Antonio, TX to Felix Candido and Aurelia Gomez, was called home to be with the Lord on April 21, 2019 at the blessed age of 90. She is loved and will be greatly missed by her son Aurelio A. Gomez; granddaughter Kristi A. Gomez-Hernandez; great-grandchildren Kristian S. Hernandez, Salma I. Hernandez, Karolina G. Hernandez; siblings Anita Arellano, Daniel Arellano, Felix Arellano, as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained a treasured soul. She will live forever in the hearts of her family and friends.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4:00 PM - 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Family Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019