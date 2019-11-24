|
Nora was born in San Antonio, Texas to Maria del Socorro Castellano and Abigael Pacheco.
She attended Bowie Elementary, Irving Jr High and Fox Tech HS. After graduation in 1966 she attended Southern Methodist University for three years before returning to San Antonio.
She worked as an Early Childhood Teacher with Head Start until entering the Harry Jerzig School of Speech Pathology at Our Lady of the Lake University in 1969, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1974.
She married Rudy Ramirez shortly after graduation and began working with the Edgewood ISO until becoming disabled in 1975 with serious lifelong complications secondary to Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.
Though unavoidably short on career she had rich extended family and travel experiences which shored her up throughout life. She was preceded in death by her beloved parents and Grandma Pita.
She is survived by her husband Rudy of 45 years; also siblings Sylvia (Val Gonzales); Letty (Mario Mercado);
Abel Pacheco; Saul Pacheco {Pamela); Rosalinda (Henry Ramirez); and Ramon Carlos Pacheco. She is also survived by her beloved godparents, Ramon and Elida Castellano, uncles, aunts and cousins, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She received excellent care throughout a 45-year long relationship with The University Health System. Much obliged to Kindred Hospice Care and all its team, especially Volunteer Tammy, Nurse Evelyn, CNA Sylvia, and Chaplain Kim.
The family will receive guests for a Memorial Service at
Mission Park North on Cherryridge, Saturday, November 30 at 3:00 PM.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 24, 2019