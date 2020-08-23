Leonora (Lee or Sissy) Christine Ehlinger Franger passed away peacefully on August 21, 2020 at the age of 94. Lee and her twin brother Leo were born April 13, 1926 in Devine, Texas. She was one of the eight children of Paul Ehlinger and Hilda Kempf Ehlinger.

Lee married Michael Marvin Franger on January 31, 1945 in San Antonio. Marvin passed away July 31, 1995, six months before their 50th wedding anniversary. They were the proud parents of four children, Sharon, Mike Jr., Sandy and Wayne.

She was a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, the St. Ann's Altar Society, and in later years volunteered at the church office.

Lee was preceded in death by her parents; Paul and Hilda Ehlinger; her husband, Michael "Marvin" Franger; her son, Mike Franger, Jr.; twin brother, Leo Ehlinger (Vi); brothers, Rev. Paul Ehlinger, Rev. Harold Ehlinger, Gerry Ehlinger (Pauline), Clarence Ehlinger (Florence); sisters, Marie Schweitzer and Dorothy McDonald; sisters-in-law, Mary Olenick (Norman) and Antoinette Schultze (Gilbert); and brother-in-law, Russell Churchill.

Survivors include her children, Sharon Jagge (T.J.) of Atascosa, Sandy Koehler (Gene) of San Antonio, Wayne Franger (Sheryl) of La Coste; daughter-in-law, Susan Franger (wife of Mike Franger, Jr.) of Wimberley; grandchildren, Kevin Jagge (Sherry), Stacey Dunahoo (Jeff), Kim Cabler (Jack), Ryan Franger (Chandal), Amber Franger; great-grandchildren, Katie Jagge, Olivia Cabler, Colton Cabler, Grant Cabler, Ben Cabler, Marley Dunahoo, Dylan Dunahoo, Kendal and Reed Franger; sister-in-law, Grace Franger Churchill; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Public Visitation will be Monday, August 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Tondre-Guinn Funeral Home. The Rosary and Mass of the Resurrection will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church in La Coste. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Cemetery in La Coste, Texas.

Please Note; the number of people allowed in church is limited for the Mass of the Resurrection. Face coverings are required and social distancing shall be practiced.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Lee's memory to Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church.

The family is grateful to the staff of Medina Valley Health and Rehab Center and Alamo Hospice for their care.

