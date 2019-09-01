|
March 6, 1932 - August 22, 2019
Leonora Luis Laa, age 87, passed away on Thursday, August 22, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born March 6, 1932 in Honolulu, Hawaii to Honorio and Maura (Abarigo) Luis. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Eli K. Laa Jr.; daughter Genene A. Diaz; and 11 of her 12 siblings. Leonora is survived by Children: Eliene M. Marinelli and husband Martin, Joseph K. Laa II, Frank K. Laa and wife Karen, Edward K. Laa and wife Sandra, and Kahale L. O'Brien and husband J.D.; Brother: Timeo Luis; 12 grandchildren, and numerous nieces/nephews, great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Porter Loring Mortuary North on Wednesday, September 4, 2019.
ROSARY
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 4, 2019
7:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING MORTUARY NORTH
MASS
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 5, 2019
9:30 A.M.
ST. JOAN OF ARC CATHOLIC CHURCH
Interment will follow in Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Reception follows at Wonderland Mall.
"A hui hou kakou."
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019