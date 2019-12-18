|
In Loving Memory of Leopold "Leo" Rosas March 20, 1944 – December 15, 2019. Leo was born on March 20, 1944 in Corpus Christi, Texas to Leopoldo and Cita Rosas. He attended WB Ray High School and received a football scholarship to SMU. He married his childhood sweetheart and love of his life, Olga Salinas, and they eventually settled to raise their family in San Antonio, Texas. Leo was a successful businessman who founded RCC, Inc. which lead to him winning the prestigious Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He enjoyed annual deep-sea fishing trips and summer vacationing with family and friends in Rockport, Texas. He also was active in the Schoenstatt movement, serving as a Boys Group leader and frequent visitor to the Shrine in Lamar, Texas. Leo was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan who watched his favorite team every Sunday, year after year. Leo's proudest achievement has been raising his five
children, and in seeing his many grandchildren grow. He found pure joy in all of them.Leo is survived by his wife of over 55 years, Olga Rosas, daughters Sandra (husband Victor) and Amanda (husband Mike), sons Matthew (wife Velia) and Christopher (wife Stacy), grandchildren Victoria (husband Jason), Alexandra, Victor, Madeline, Tom, Faith, Isla, Olive, Sylvie, Gabriel, and Ellie, great-grandchildren Teddy and Elijah, and brother George (wife Carolina). Leo was preceded in death by his son, Leo "Butch" Rosas, father Leopoldo Rosas, and mother Cita Rosas.A Rosary will be held at Colonial Funeral Home in San Antonio, Texas on December 19, 2019 from 7:00pm – 8:00pm. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in San Antonio on December 20, 2019 from 11:30am – 12:30pm. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery from 12:30pm – 1:00pm.
Published in Express-News on Dec. 18, 2019