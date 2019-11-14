Home

Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 625-2349
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Zoeller Funeral Home
615 Landa
New Braunfels, TX
Graveside service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Fischer Cemetery
Fischer, TX
LeRoy A. Kaderli


1936 - 2019
LeRoy A. Kaderli Obituary

LeRoy A. Kaderli, 83, of Bulverde, TX, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 in San Antonio. He was born to Ottomar Kaderli and Alida Heimer Kaderli in San Antonio, Texas on July 22, 1936.

He married Patricia Montgomery San Antonio, Texas.

LeRoy graduated from Northeast High School (Mac Arthur HS) and afterwards attended Texas A&M earning his degree in 1958. A hard worker, Leroy worked in construction as a heavy equipment operator.

He was a devoted family man, a caring provider and protector to his wife and children.

He is survived by his son Karl Kaderli and wife Joyce of Bulverde; and daughter, Stacey Dukes of Bulverde; sister, Ruby Pechal of Lancaster, TX; grandchildren, Garrett Jones and James Dukes; niece, Melissa Tillery. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Patricia Kaderli and son, Allen Kaderli.

Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday at Zoeller Funeral Home and will continue until 8:00 PM.

A Graveside Service will be held 3:00 PM Friday, November 15, 2019 at Fischer Cemetery in Fischer, TX with Reverend Don Somerville officiating.

Published in Express-News on Nov. 14, 2019
