Leroy "Bubba" Surtees Jr. was ushered into heaven by his Savior Jesus Christ and the heavenly hosts on July 12, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Patricia Ruth Woller Surtees; his children Susan Surtees Senia and husband Steven, Lee Surtees, and Edie Surtees; his grandchildren Michael Senia and wife Kate, and Amy Wald Senia and husband Eli Wald; his new great granddaughter Caroline Grace; and his sister JoAnn Surtees Smith and husband Bob. He is proceeded in death by his parents Sara Sue Harris Surtees and Leroy Surtees Sr. Leroy was born and raised in the inner city of San Antonio. He lived his whole life in the Alamo City. He attended Jefferson High School and received a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Texas at Austin in 1960 where he graduated with top honors. While in college, he met Patricia while she was on a date with one of his friends at one of their favorite dance halls. Managing to get a dance with her and her phone number, he called her numerous times for a date, she finally gave in, and the rest is history. They enjoyed many dances over the years to their favorite country western tunes. Some of their children's fondest memories are listening to music and watching their parents dance under the stars at Floors Country Store in Helotes. One daughter often referred to them as the Fred and Ginger of the country western dance floor. Leroy worked his entire 37-year career at the Texas Highway Department (TxDOT) designing bridges and made many life-long friends during his employment. Over the years he enjoyed camping in Big Bend and Colorado, deer hunting, golfing, bowling, stamp and coin collecting, woodworking, coaching his children in youth sports and volunteering at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, singing along with mariachis, and volunteering and participating in Special Olympics with his son who has won countless medals. After retiring, Leroy placed his faith in Jesus Christ and attended Oak Hills Church for more than 25 years. Leroy Surtees was devoted to his family and friends. He never knew a stranger and made friends with everyone he met. Due to current circumstances, funeral services will be private and for immediately family only with the hope of holding a public memorial service in the future when it is safer for all. Family and friends may pay their respects by visiting his gravesite after July 30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery in Helotes. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to his favorite charity, Special Olympics Texas at: https://tinyurl.com/LeroyMemorialFund or you can mail a check to: Special Olympics Texas, 13400 Immanuel Road, Suite 1C, Pflugerville, Texas 78660-8252 and write in the memo section of the check "Leroy Surtees Memorial Donation."