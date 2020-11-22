LeRoy Eck, 98, of San Antonio passed away in his home on November 11, 2020, after a long illness. He was born in Austin, Texas on March 22, 1922. He was predeceased by his parents Alvin Astor Eck and Millie Hofstetter Eck of Austin.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Deviney Eck, and two children; Mary Nell Young, husband, Sam Young of McAllen Texas; son, Dr. Brian L. Eck, wife, Sheryl Smith Eck of San Antonio. His three grandchildren are: Dr. Marilee Young Miller of Colorado; Caroline Eck of Austin, and Gray Eck, wife Dr. Jennifer Eck and great granddaughter Lillian Fae Eck of San Antonio.

LeRoy, Electrical Engineer, retired after twenty-eight years with City Public Service, as Director of Industrial Development. He served in the Navy during WW II. He had a great love for his family, nature, the Hill Country, and traveling the roads of the United States, visiting all fifty states as well as Canadian provinces, England and parts of Europe with his family.

Arrangements were under the direction on Thomason Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas.

