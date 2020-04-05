|
LeRoy Morgan Jahn was born on May 21,1943, in an American oil camp near San Tome, Venezuela. LeRoy was the 7th child in the family and her father was determined that someone was to be named after his Father and that someone was LeRoy. LeRoy described her formative years in Venezuela as a childhood paradise. She attended an American School in the camp. When the American school reached the 9th grade, the children went to boarding schools in the United States. The Morgans chose Incarnate Word in San Antonio for their girls. LeRoy's ambition from the beginning was to be an attorney. LeRoy entered a program at UT that awarded both an undergraduate and law degree in only 6 years instead of 7. While in Law School the student ratio of her graduation class was about 10 women to 500 men and fortunately one of those men was her future husband Ray. Upon graduation in 1968, women in Texas were not encouraged to be litigators, so since that was her desire LeRoy chose Washington D.C. and was hired by the Department of Labor in the Appellate Section specializing in Equal Pay for women. She and Ray married on January 20, 1969 and again on June 22. The two marriages occurred in case Ray was ordered to Viet Nam before the formal wedding. Instead, Ray was transferred to Aberdeen Proving Grounds in Maryland and there Andrea, her only child was born in May 1970. In 1972, they moved to San Antonio where after a brief stint in private practice LeRoy was hired in 1976, By the US Department of Justice to form an appellate section in the Western District of Texas, where she was also the first woman ever hired. Over the next few years she was recognized on several occasions for her contributions to the administration of Justice in the District. She was honored for her work on Search and Seizure law for the Border Patrol and assisting the Attorney General's Advocacy Institute in establishing courses in criminal appellate law. In 1977, she and Ray tried their first case together. Leroy, during 34 years serving the United States as an Assistant US Attorney, participated in a number of high profile cases to include the Judge Wood murder trial. For the 6 years of the Wood trials, LeRoy worked on a total of 6 trials, subsequent appeals and a final Motion in 1998. From 1987, LeRoy ran the Appellate section until 1992. In addition she worked on the Whitewater investigation in Little Rock, Ark, resulting in the conviction of the sitting Governor and 2 business associates of the President. She tried so many cases with her husband, they were often referred to as "The Jahns." LeRoy also had an active life outside office. She organized, directed and catered more than 15 weddings for family, friends and fellow employees. Her cooking skills were renowned. She was an adjunct professor at St. Mary's Law School and coached the first moot court team from St. Mary's to win the Texas Bar statewide competition. She also supervised a multiyear internship program between St. Mary's and the United States Attorney's office. She helped establish the Senior Activity Center at The Commander's House, and was the first bilingual guide at the Alamo. LeRoy was a devoted mother to her daughter Andrea and her granddaughter Morgan. She actively participated in their lives and was their biggest fan. After a courageous battle with Parkinson disease, LeRoy left this world on March 17, 2020 surrounded by her loving husband and daughter. LeRoy is survived by her husband Ray, daughter Andrea Jahn Olivas and granddaughter Morgan Lora Kuntz. She is also survived by her sisters Martha Jean Curtis, Tina Neyland and Roberta Spack, and Aunt Martha Francisca Shigo with numerous nieces and nephews.
In keeping with her service to the people, a celebration of her life will be scheduled after the Coronavirus is controlled.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 5, 2020