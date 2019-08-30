|
Dr. Leslie C Miller III, 79, of San Antonio passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harriet Garretson Miller, and his Aunt Francis Garretson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Alice Tejeda Miller, mother-in-law, Lily Tejeda, his children, Mike, Amy, Paul and Yvette, siblings, Bob and Linda, 15 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Les was an educator and a scholar, a poet and an artist, an adventurer and a visionary. He served his county in the Air Force before beginning his lengthy career as a professor. He was a technical genius who loved to tinker in his shop. Nothing was too difficult for him to fix.
If it was impossible, it would just take him a little longer. He delighted in the company of his grandchildren as they delighted in him.
He tried to follow the best path circumstances would allow. He gave generously of himself to this world and despite his human failings, what he did not fail at was his unremittant love of his family and friends. All who knew him will miss him dearly and he will remain in their hearts as always.
A celebration of life service will be held at Unity Church of San Antonio, 1723 W Lawndale Dr, San Antonio, TX on Saturday, September 7 from 1-3.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 30, 2019