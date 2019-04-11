|
|
August 23, 1954 - March 29, 2019
Leslie Harold Samsel was born August 23, 1954, to Harold and Beatrice Samsel, and entered into eternal rest Friday, March 29, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. After more than thirty years working for The Texas Department of Transportation, Les retired and enjoyed many years with family and friends. His life was full of service both as a volunteer firefighter and senior warden of the St. Margaret's Episcopal Church vestry. He is survived by his wife, Laurie Samsel, his wife of 28 years and mother of his children, Cynthia Samsel, sisters Helen Baron (Lynn), Joyce Baker (Bill), devoted daughters Jennifer Hamel (Jason), Kristin Silva (Fred), grandchildren Kasey and Jason Hamel, Jr., Alfredo and Antonio Harold Silva. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed.
Mission Park - Cherry Ridge
Saturday, April 13, 2019
9:00 am
Published in Express-News on Apr. 11, 2019