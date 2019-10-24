|
Leslie Lynn Priddy Spielhagen, age 75, of San Antonio died peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019 after a long illness. Leslie was born in Chicago, Illinois on May 7, 1944. She was raised in San Antonio and graduated from Alamo Heights High School. Leslie attended Texas Christian University where she was a member of Kappa Kappa Gamma and graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a B.A. in History.
Upon graduation, Leslie served as a stewardess for American Airlines until she met the love of her life, Eric (Bobby) Spielhagen. Leslie and Bobby married and settled in Beeville, Texas where they raised their family and spent many joyful years. Leslie will be remembered as a loyal wife, mother, and friend. Travel was her passion and she never missed a party. Her laughter and smile were contagious, and that smile remained on her face throughout her lengthy battle with Alzheimer's Disease.
Leslie was preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Eric Robert (Bobby) Spielhagen; her parents, Donald and Betty Priddy; and her sister, Lindsay.
She is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Lisa) Spielhagen, Eric Robert Spielhagen II and wife Tori, and Derek Donald Spielhagen and wife Cari; grandchildren, Cisco Rosado, Kate Spielhagen, Luke Spielhagen, Bobby Spielhagen, and Finley Spielhagen, all of San Antonio. Leslie is also survived by siblings Donna Robertson and husband John of Burnet, Texas, Georgia Livingston and husband Charles of Austin, Texas, Richard Priddy and wife Anita of Columbus, Mississippi, and Brian Priddy and wife Hara of Houston, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Beeville Memorial Park in Beeville, Texas.
The family wishes to thank Kay Reyes, the staff of The Forum at Lincoln Heights, and Heart to Heart Hospice for taking such wonderful care of Leslie.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .