Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
Rosary
Sunday, Jul. 14, 2019
7:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home.
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Gregory's Catholic Church
700 Dewhurst Rd.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leslie Fitzsimon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leslie Neal Fitzsimon


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leslie Neal Fitzsimon Obituary
February 3, 1962 - July 6, 2019
Leslie Neal Fitzsimon passed away at the age of 57 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on February 3, 1962 to Laurence and Dorothy Fitzsimon in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his father Laurence H. Fitzsimon, and brother: Steve Fitzsimon. He is survived by his mother: Dorothy Fitzsimon; siblings: Danny Fitzsimon , Carol Spradling, Janet Barr (Bruce), Martha Fitzsimon ( Bernie Tromley), Ruth Fitzsimon, Nancy Lockhart; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.

Leslie was an Antonian High School graduate and was a loving son, brother and friend. He was a happy go lucky person who was well liked by everyone. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 6pm-9pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held the next day on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11am at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst Rd., San Antonio, TX 78213 with interment at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.