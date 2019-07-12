|
February 3, 1962 - July 6, 2019
Leslie Neal Fitzsimon passed away at the age of 57 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on February 3, 1962 to Laurence and Dorothy Fitzsimon in San Antonio, TX. He is preceded in death by his father Laurence H. Fitzsimon, and brother: Steve Fitzsimon. He is survived by his mother: Dorothy Fitzsimon; siblings: Danny Fitzsimon , Carol Spradling, Janet Barr (Bruce), Martha Fitzsimon ( Bernie Tromley), Ruth Fitzsimon, Nancy Lockhart; numerous nieces and nephews and other family members and friends.
Leslie was an Antonian High School graduate and was a loving son, brother and friend. He was a happy go lucky person who was well liked by everyone. He will be greatly missed.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 6pm-9pm with a rosary beginning at 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be held the next day on Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11am at St. Gregory's Catholic Church, 700 Dewhurst Rd., San Antonio, TX 78213 with interment at Sunset Memorial Park.
Published in Express-News on July 12, 2019