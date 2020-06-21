USAF Lieutenant Colonel (Ret.) Lester James Roundtree, born July 9. 1935 in Statesboro GA to Jim and Daisy Mae Roundtree fell asleep in death on June 15, 2020. Affectionately known as "The Colonel", Lester was preceded in death by his parents Jim & Daisy; sisters Ida Polk & Lois Roundtree; brother Ulysses Roundtree; daughters Brenda Roundtree, Pamela Moore, & Robin Coleman; and grandson Freddie Coleman.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years Roberta Teasley Roundtree and children Mavis Harraway; Lester Roundtree Jr; Daisene Roundtree; Belinda Bailey; & Duane Roundtree. Additional family members are grandchildren Zondra; Genisse; Tadashi; Andre; Nathaniel; Venetia; Nicholas; Christopher; Rachel; Deja; William; Adrienne; Chloe; Daemon; and Raene.

A private memorial service will be held via online web conference.