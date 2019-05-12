|
|
January 13, 1939 - May 3, 2019
Leticia Garcia, née Gonzalez, 80, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. A native San Antonian and retired civil servant, Leticia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfredo Garcia; her parents, Pedro and Maria Gonzalez; and sister, Gloria Olivia Laddaga. Leticia is survived by her daughters, Monica Talamantez (Louis) and Veronica Garcia-Santos (Gilbert); sons, Alfredo Garcia, Jr. and Saul Garcia (Diane); 11 grandchildren; 3 brothers; and numerous other relatives. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church beginning at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.
Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019