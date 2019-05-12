San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church
102 Lorenz
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leticia Garcia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leticia Gonzalez Garcia


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
January 13, 1939 - May 3, 2019
Leticia Garcia, née Gonzalez, 80, passed away on Friday, May 3, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. A native San Antonian and retired civil servant, Leticia was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Alfredo Garcia; her parents, Pedro and Maria Gonzalez; and sister, Gloria Olivia Laddaga. Leticia is survived by her daughters, Monica Talamantez (Louis) and Veronica Garcia-Santos (Gilbert); sons, Alfredo Garcia, Jr. and Saul Garcia (Diane); 11 grandchildren; 3 brothers; and numerous other relatives. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North with a Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. Mass will be celebrated Thursday, May 16, 2019 at St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church beginning at 12:30 PM. Interment will follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now