Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
1970 - 2019
Leticia Vazquez Obituary
October 24, 1970-September 7, 2019
Leticia (Letty) Vazquez passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on September 7, 2019. Letty was born in San Antonio and began her career nineteen years ago at Dahill where she was Vice President of Sales Operations.

Letty was preceded in death by her parents Reyes Quiroga Martinez and Francisco Martinez and brother Francisco Jesus Martinez.

She will live on in the hearts of her husband Edmundo Vazquez; daughter Brittney Moreno; sisters Gloria Longoria (Jim), Sylvia Taylor, Benita Martinez Al-Twaisi, Margie Contreras (Elias), and Virginia Martinez; brothers Carlos Martinez (Tammy) and Francisco Martinez (Raquel); as well as many beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 4pm-9pm with a Celebration of Life to take place at 7pm.

Services to conclude Wednesday evening.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 10, 2019
