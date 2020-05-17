LEWIS HENRY SIMS
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share LEWIS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lewis Henry Sims, born December 11, 1931 to Jack C. Sims and Mary Maurice Sims, passed away May 11, 2020. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Leo Catholic Church where he ushered for many years. Predeceased by his parents and brothers, John, Patrick and James. He is survived by brothers, Jack B. Sims and wife, Dorothy Sims and Robert P. Sims and wife Kay Sims and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at Southside Funeral Home on Sunday, May 17th from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Due to the coronavirus, services will be private. Interment at San Fernando No. 2.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
17
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Southside Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Southside Funeral Home
6301 S. Flores St.
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 922-6339
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved