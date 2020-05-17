Lewis Henry Sims, born December 11, 1931 to Jack C. Sims and Mary Maurice Sims, passed away May 11, 2020. He was a devout Catholic and attended St. Leo Catholic Church where he ushered for many years. Predeceased by his parents and brothers, John, Patrick and James. He is survived by brothers, Jack B. Sims and wife, Dorothy Sims and Robert P. Sims and wife Kay Sims and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation at Southside Funeral Home on Sunday, May 17th from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. Due to the coronavirus, services will be private. Interment at San Fernando No. 2.