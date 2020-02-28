|
Lewis Michael Fox, age 84, of San Antonio, TX, passed February 23, 2020, after a long illness. Lewis was born in San Antonio to William R. Fox and Margaret Swift. He lived in the San Antonio area for more than eighty years. Lewis graduated from Harlandale High School, attended San Antonio College and earned a Bachelor's and Master's Degree in Economics from the University of Texas in 1961. He pursued his postgraduate education at the University of Missouri and at Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania and then returned to San Antonio College. Lewis was an active and very respected individual in the academic community. In his thirty-seven years at San Antonio College, he was chairman of the Department of Economics, and served as the liaison between faculty and the design team during the redevelopment/redesign of the college campus… a four year project. Lewis was honored with the Teaching Excellence Award in 1988-89 and again in 1993-94. He served on the Harlandale Board of Trustee's for nine years and was board president for four of those years. Lewis served on the Minnie Piper Stevens Foundation for thirty years. He was on the Loan Committee, the Piper Professor Committee, and sat on the Board of Directors. He was the President of the Board for five years until his retirement. He was Piper Professor of the Year in 1986. Lewis was recognized for academic excellence by the Texas Junior College Teachers Association and by the State of Texas House of Representatives. Most importantly, Lewis was a highly principled individual. He was committed to his family and coached his children in organized sports. He loved people, especially his children and grandchildren. Lewis is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Sherline Fox; and his children, Lewis Michael Fox Jr., Gary Fox, and Brian Fox; his grandchildren, Emily Fox, Sarah Fox, and Brandon Fox; his siblings, Dean Fox, John Fox, Medora Copeland, Marilyn Douglas, and Sharon Baumann. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to in Lewis' name. The family will receive visitors from 5:00-7:00 P.M. on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North, 2012 N Loop 1604 East (Gold Canyon and 1604). Private graveside services will follow at a later date. You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Feb. 28, 2020