|
|
July 6, 1946 - February 27, 2019
Librado L. Cantu,72, passed away peacefully, February 27, 2019 surrounded by his family. Librado was born to Raul and Dolores Cantu and is survived by his daughters Grace Barrera and Evelyn Barefoot, son in law John Barefoot and grandchildren Stephen and Sean Barrera, Ryan Barefoot and niece Serenity Amaya, along with siblings and extended family. A Rosary celebrating Librado's life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on March 3, 2019 at the Mission Park North Funeral home (viewing 6-8 p.m.). March 4, 2019 departing at 9 a.m. for a 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass at St. James Catholic Church.
Librado was predeceased by his wife Yolanda A. Cantu after a marriage of almost forty years. He was a veteran from the Army Service Branch who loved his Dallas Cowboys and the old Westerns, but the most important thing in his life was his family and raising his daughters to value hard work, empathy, and appreciation of the simple things in life. He was a wonderful husband, father and friend who will missed.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 2, 2019