|
|
Lidia G Quinonez, age 88, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Born in San Antonio, she was adored by her 8 children, 21 grandchildren, & 64 great-grandchildren. She attended Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church for 78 years where she served at the senior center & created the "Purple Ladies Club." She loved spending time with family & friends, watching "action" movies, crocheting, & reading People magazine. She prayed the rosary daily & cared deeply for everyone she knew.
She is preceded in death by her mother, Margarita Gonzalez, & brother, Samuel Gonzalez. She is survived by her sister, Elvira Gil, and her 8 children, Jose Luis Quinonez & Trish, Alicia Gutierrez & Oscar, Arturo Quinonez & Norma, David Quinonez & Diana, Virginia Sanchez & Rudy, Cecila Gaitan & Calletano, Humberto Quinonez & Yvonne, & her baby, Carmen Quinonez.
Public visitation will be Monday, March 30th from 5-7pm at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, 1214 Stonewall, SATX 78211. Due to COVID-19, visitation is limited & on a rotating basis. The Rosary & Funeral will be for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 29, 2020