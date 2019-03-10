Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Lidia Higle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lidia S. Higle


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lidia S. Higle Obituary
October 10, 1935 - March 5, 2019
Lidia S. Higle, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother entered heavens gates on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born October 10, 1935 in Dilley, Texas and resided in San Antonio, Texas. She and her late husband, Joe Albert Higle, were devotedly married for 63 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesusa and Porfirio Salas and sister Sofia Cadena. Her legacy continues with her sons Joe Edward (deceased and wife Imelda), Raymond, Robert (Patricia), Leonard (Joyce), with 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Lidia served her community as a seamstress for her local church, friends and family. She also shared her love through knitting and painting pottery for others. Lidia was a mom and grandma to all, who was known for her caring nature, genuine smile and infectious laughter. Her loving spirit will be with us forever.

A rosary will be recited at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church at 7pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with visitation from 6pm - 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10am with interment to follow in Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.