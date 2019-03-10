|
|
October 10, 1935 - March 5, 2019
Lidia S. Higle, loving mother, grandmother, and great grandmother entered heavens gates on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born October 10, 1935 in Dilley, Texas and resided in San Antonio, Texas. She and her late husband, Joe Albert Higle, were devotedly married for 63 years. She was preceded in death by her parents Jesusa and Porfirio Salas and sister Sofia Cadena. Her legacy continues with her sons Joe Edward (deceased and wife Imelda), Raymond, Robert (Patricia), Leonard (Joyce), with 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Lidia served her community as a seamstress for her local church, friends and family. She also shared her love through knitting and painting pottery for others. Lidia was a mom and grandma to all, who was known for her caring nature, genuine smile and infectious laughter. Her loving spirit will be with us forever.
A rosary will be recited at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church at 7pm on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with visitation from 6pm - 7pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Gregory the Great Catholic Church on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 10am with interment to follow in Mission Burial Park North.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019