Lidia V. Navarijo
Lidia V. Navarijo, 75, passed away peacefully in San Antonio, TX on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, her loving family by her side.

She was born to the late Guadalupe and Hilaria Villarreal on March 29, 1945 in Pearsall, TX. She attended Edgewood High School. She graduated from Vogue College of Cosmetology to become an instructor and subsequently Director of the College. She loved family gatherings, travel and dancing. She was devoted to her Catholic faith and took time to fervently pray for her family and friends daily. Her passion for life was passed on to her children and those around her. She leaves behind a legacy of many beautiful memories & love. She is preceded in death by her siblings and son, Jesse Martinez.

She is survived by her loving husband Aurelio Olvera, son Dominic Guerra of New York, daughter Gina Arriola (Rene) and grandchildren Sasha, Rene Jr., Ashley and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5:00pm-9:00pm at the Alamo Funeral Home Chapel. A Rosary followed by a Funeral Mass will be Thursday, August 27, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church.

Private interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.




Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
26
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Alamo Funeral Home Chapel
AUG
27
Rosary
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
AUG
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Matthew's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral Home
211 Brooklyn Ave
San Antonio, TX 78215
(210) 476-0115
