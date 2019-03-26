|
September 16, 1926 - March 23, 2019
Lieselotte Singleton was born in Magdeburg Germany on Sept., 16, 1926 to Charlotta and Heinrich Krueger.
Lieselotte was an accom- plished artist and a true beauty in her youth who loved fashion, gourmet cooking, travel and a good read. She especially loved visiting her favorite cities, New York and Berlin, but always looked forward to coming home to her beloved Texas.
Lieselotte was very intelligent and never shy'ed away from giving her opinion on any subject. She was very proud of her children's accomplish- ments and adored her grandson. Lieselotte is preceded in death by her parents, her step-father Rudolph Otto Bettermann, brother Horst and son Peter. She is survived by daughter Claudette (Allen) Jackson, son Stan (Dea) Singleton and grandson Derek (Rachel) Singleton. Mother will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.
Visitation will be on Thurs, March 28th from 5-7PM at Mission Park North.
Graveside service will be on Friday, March 29th at 10AM at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery at Cordi-Marian.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 26, 2019