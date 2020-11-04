1/2
LILA COTTON
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share LILA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Lila Cotton died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 peacefully at home, age 90. She was born Mary Lila Canales in Uvalde, Texas on August 26, 1930 to Jose Jacinto Canales and Juliana Dehlia Bowles.

She married Ozzie Dennis in 1948 and moved to San Antonio. She married Gerry Cotton in 1979 and moved to West Haven, CT in 1982. She worked at SNET from 1982 to 1995, then moved back to San Antonio. Lila is survived by all her seven children, Duane Dennis, Darrell Dennis, Eileen Dennis, Allan J. Dennis, Stephen P. Dennis, Cathy A. Dennis Christopher (David) and Richard C. Dennis, along with many other relatives. Visitation will be on Friday October 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Saturday October 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Both will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. The Graveside Service will follow at Mission Burial Park North.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved