Lila Cotton died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 peacefully at home, age 90. She was born Mary Lila Canales in Uvalde, Texas on August 26, 1930 to Jose Jacinto Canales and Juliana Dehlia Bowles.

She married Ozzie Dennis in 1948 and moved to San Antonio. She married Gerry Cotton in 1979 and moved to West Haven, CT in 1982. She worked at SNET from 1982 to 1995, then moved back to San Antonio. Lila is survived by all her seven children, Duane Dennis, Darrell Dennis, Eileen Dennis, Allan J. Dennis, Stephen P. Dennis, Cathy A. Dennis Christopher (David) and Richard C. Dennis, along with many other relatives. Visitation will be on Friday October 6, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Saturday October 7, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. Both will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. The Graveside Service will follow at Mission Burial Park North.