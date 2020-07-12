Lila Louise Lawson Nichols was born to Cadmus Kilgore Lawson I and Louise Remy Lawson on November 5, 1928. She grew up in Kansas City, MO, until her family moved to Dallas, TX when she was in junior high school. She lived in Dallas for 75 years before moving to San Antonio, TX. She had 3 siblings, Remy Lawson Hershey, Peach Lawson, and Cadmus Kilgore Lawson II.

On October 1, 1948, she married William Sumner "Nick" Nichols. She had 3 sons, William Gavin Nichols, Scott Lawson Nichols, and Valliant Sumner Nichols. She had two granddaughters, Anastasia Mary Nichols Antonetz and Melody Cathryn Collingsworth-Nichols.

Louise, along with her sister, Remy, was a Daughter of the Republic of Texas and was proud to be a 4th generation Texan.

Louise was a strong Christian and joined her Lord Jesus Christ on May 22, 2020. She was a member of First Community Church and Northwest Bible Church in Dallas. She is preceded in death by her husband Nick, her parents, her sisters Remy and Peach and Remy's husband Keith Hershey.

She is survived by her sons, Gavin and his wife Sharon Ann Ahrens Nichols, their daughter, Anastasia and her husband, Michael Allen Antonetz; Scott and his daughter Melody; Val; her brother C.K. Lawson and his wife, Sylvia Qualls Lawson and their children Jeffrey, Dana and Kendra; and her niece Emily Hershey Philp and her husband Lynn.

A memorial service will be held at St. Helena Catholic Church, 14714 Edgemont Street, on Monday, July 13th, at 10:00 am.

The Nichols family sincerely appreciates all the words of kindness and condolence.

If anyone wishes to provide a remembrance, in lieu of plants or flowers, a check donation to Within His Arms Pet Rescue, where she adopted her dogs and spent many hours volunteering, c/o 13235 Larkway St., San Antonio, TX, 78233; or an on-line donation to Daisy Cares (www.daisycares.com/donate).